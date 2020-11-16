BSS-04 PM mourns death of former deputy speaker Shawkat Ali

ZCZC

PM mourns death of former deputy speaker Shawkat Ali

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of former deputy speaker of the parliament and veteran freedom fighter Col (rtd) Shawkat Ali.

In a message of condolence, the premier said, “The nation will recall Shawkat Ali with due respect for his contribution to the struggle of liberation, Liberation War and strengthening the parliamentary democracy.”

“With his death, the country has lost a veteran leader of the masses and I myself lost a trusted colleague of Bangabandhu’s ideal,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina also reminisced with profound respect the historic days of Shawkat Ali in prison with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being 26 number accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case filed by the then West Pakistani ruler in 1969.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shawkat Ali breathed his last while staying on life support at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka at 9:30 am today. He was 84.

He had been suffering from kidney, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and pneumonia.

