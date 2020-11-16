JS-07 PM-ARSON-ATTACK-2-LAST

ZCZC

The Prime Minister said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League mainly to make a unity of the entire nation for socio-economic advancement of the country.

But, unfortunately the idea was criticized by many people and they interpreted it wrongly, she regretted.

“The Father of the Nation formed the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League as he wanted to unite the entire nation. He made the call for a unity after uniting all the classes of people. His target was to boost food production and make socio-economic development of the country’s people,” she said.

The PM said many people tried to say that Bangabandhu wanted to introduce one-party rule and thus tried to cling to power following the introduction of the programme as they took it wrongly.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had announced the programme for the second revolution aimed at making robust socio-economic advancement of the people of the country.

She added: “When Bangabandhu started implementing the programme to this end. Criticism regarding the matter started so badly and then he was brutally killed. As a result, he could not accomplish his tasks.”

The Premier said Bangabandhu amended the Constitution and took a five-year programme as his only goal was to bring smiles on the faces of the distressed people.

She continued “I believe that if he could have implemented it Bangladesh could have established as a developed country in the world within the five-year timeframe of implementing the programme. But unfortunately he was not allowed to do so.”

Referring to the speech of the Father of the Nation at the House on January 25, 1975 during the 4th amendment to the Constitution, she said that Bangabandhu said in the speech that the new system which was adopted through the amendment to the constitution is also democracy where the exploited people would have voting rights.

The PM also quoted Bangabandhu as saying, “We would have to stand against corruption, bribe, smugglers and profit mongers.”

She said Bangabandhu wanted to establish multipurpose cooperative societies across the country for the socio-economic advancement of the grassroots people.

She said that he (Bangabandhu) also had a desire to increase agricultural production through establishing the cooperatives system in 65,000 villages across the country for changing the fate of the people.

The Prime Minister said the Father of the Nation wanted to bring a change to the electoral system to make the election free from arms, money and muscle powers so that the grassroots people could be elected, she said.

