BSS-48 Sujon terms railways as most affluent institution in country

Sujon terms railways as most affluent institution in country

DHAKA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) –Railways Minister Moahmmad Nurul Islam Sujon today said Railways is historically the most affluent institution in the country.

The Railways Minister said this while addressing a discussion marking the Railway Day, which was observed in the country for the first time, at Railway Building in the capital.

Noting that the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formed a separate ministry with emphasis on railways, he said the railway sector is moving forward and many plans have been taken for its development.

The minister further said in line with the developed world, the railways will be able to provide the desired services to the people.

With Bangladesh Railway Director General Mohammad Shamsuzzaman in the chair, the meeting was addressed by Railway Secretary Mohammad Selim Reza and Additional Secretary Bhuban Chandra Biswas.

