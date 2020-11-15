JS–04 Bangladesh will be poverty free country pursuing 72’s constitution: Speaker

ZCZC

Bangladesh will be poverty free country pursuing 72’s constitution: Speaker

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today said a hunger and poverty free Bangladesh will be forged following the constitution of 1972 formulated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The constitution of Bangladesh is an outcome of the Liberation War and the struggle as well as ideology of Bangabandhu …so, we have to reach the benefit of the constitution at the doorsteps of the people,” she said in a discussion on the life, works, ideology and philosophy of Bangabandhu in the House marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

To pay deep respect on Bangabandhu, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brought a discussion proposal on Bangabandhu’s work, ideology and philosophy on November 9.

Earlier, the special Jatiya Sangsad Session began at 6pm on Sunday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

At the outset of the session, the Speaker started discussion on Bangabandhu’s life and works.

President M Abdul Hamid was also present at the presidential box in the house to hear the house proceedings.

“All people must have to be aware of preservation and integration of the constitution… we have to take pledge to reach the benefit of the constitution to people on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”, she added.

The Speaker also urged the people to continue the journey for building a hunger and poverty free Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

