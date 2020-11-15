JS-05 Why arson attack launched on buses again: PM

ZCZC

Why arson attack launched on buses again: PM

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that why arson attacks on buses have been carried out afresh while the government has been trying to keep running the country’s economy and livelihoods of its people.

“Without having any say, arson attacks on buses have been launched all of a sudden. Why and what is the reason behind it? Election is being held. They (BNP) took part in the polls just for participation. They keep the money in their pocket which they get (in the name of election). They did nothing for (winning) the election and didn’t give agents. But they want to create a situation by setting fire on buses after boycotting the election in the middle of it,” she said.

She was speaking at the parliament while taking part in the general discussion on a resolution on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life and works to pay glowing tribute to him marking the “Mujib Borsho” on the occasion of his Birth Centenary.

Hinting at the BNP, the Prime Minister asked why arson attacks on buses have been carried out once again while the government and the people on the one hand have been trying to fight the coronavirus and on the other hand keep running the wheels of the country’s economy and livelihoods of its people.

“We have been doing whatever necessary to fight the coronavirus and keep running the country’s economy and livelihoods of the people. Now the big question is what are the complaints,” she posed a question referring to measures taken by her government to offset the onslaught of the Covid-19 on the economy and livelihoods.

The PM said the government even has paid money in advance for getting the vaccine of the lethal virus once it is ready mainly to start vaccination of the people from the very beginning.

She added that said the government has announced various stimulus packages equivalent to over 4 percent of the GDP to overcome the standstill situation that was created across the globe in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, however, called upon all to work in unison to change the fate of the countrymen by building a “Golden Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

“Let us work together to change the fate of the people of our motherland. Let us build a “Sonar Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by the Father of the Nation,” she said.

After holding five days of special discussion, the resolution was passed unanimously in the parliament tonight with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

President M Abdul Hamid witnessed today’s proceedings of the parliament from the presidential box.

The Prime Minister earlier on Monday (November 9) tabled the resolution in parliament under Rule-147 (1) of the Rules of Procedure of the House to hold a special discussion on life, works and philosophy of Father of the Nation.

In the last days of discussion in the special session, Awami League lawmakers, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Emaz Uddin Pramanik, and Ali Ashraf took part in the discussion.

Jatiya Party lawmakers, Opposition Leader of the House Raushon Ershad, Deputy Leader GM Quader and Kazi Firoz Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

