JS–02 Name of perpetrators who conspired against Bangabandhu erased from history: Raushan

Name of perpetrators who conspired against Bangabandhu erased from history: Raushan

JATIYA SANGSAD, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Opposition Leader of the parliament Raushan Ershad today said a vested quarter wanted to erase Bangabandhu from the history, but unfortunately they [conspirators] have been erased from the history.

“It is impossible to erase Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the history but the people, who wanted to erase him [Bangabandhu], have been erased from the history”, she said while taking part in the special discussion on Bangabandhu brought out by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under section 147 of the Rules of Procedure in the Jatiya Sangsad here.

Paying deep respect to Bangabandhu’s memory, the opposition leader said, the rehabilitation of a newly independent country was a big challenge, but Bangabandhu had succeeded in the challenge.

Bangabandhu had achieved success in various aspects, including enabling recognition of 126 countries, which was possible due to the prudent leadership of him.

“Different political parties may have different ideology, but we are on the path shown by the greatest leader of the nation,” said the opposition leader, adding Bangabandhu had enormous love for the people of the country.

To fulfill the dream of Bangabandhu, Raushan said “We get the reflection of Bangabandhu in his daughter Sheikh Hasina as the incumbent prime minister is working for the welfare of the people.”

