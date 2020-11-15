BSS-46 President witnesses concluding JS special session

ZCZC

President witnesses concluding JS special session

DHAKA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid this evening witnessed the vibrant discussion on Bangabandhu’s life, works and philosophy, sitting at the President Box in the parliament, on the concluding day of the Special Session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

The special session was convened on November 8, marking the “Mujib Borsho (Mujib Year)”, the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, the head of the state delivered his special address before the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on November 9.

On his arrival at Parliament Bhaban at 7 pm, Abdul Hamid was received by Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The President, former speaker of the House, enjoyed the sitting along with his Bangabhaban officials for over three hours.

Secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban, among others, accompanied the President during the visit.

