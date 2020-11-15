BSS-45 60pc mobile phones are locally manufactured: Jabbar

ZCZC

DHAKA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Mentioning that Bangladesh has now transformed into a producer and exporter of digital devices, Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar today said 60 percent demand of mobile sets is now being met by locally manufactured mobile phones.

“We are exporting mobiles to the United States. Software is being exported to 80 countries around the world. Internet of Things (IoT) devices are being exported to Saudi Arabia. Bangladesh is exporting laptops and computers to Nepal and Nigeria….60 percent of the country’s demand is being met from locally manufactured mobile phones,” he said.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of a factory named Five Star Mobile Company at Tongi, outskirts of the capital city Dhaka.

He said a revolutionary change has begun in the development of digital technology in the country under the direction of Prime Minister’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

“4G mobile network is being expanded to remote areas,” he added.

With the proper patronage of the government, the children of the country will also produce robots and export them abroad, he hoped.

With Five Star Mobile Company Chairman Md Oliullah in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, President of Gazipur City Awami League Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan and mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Jahangir Alam.

