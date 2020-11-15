BSS-36 300 more ventilators to be procured to face COVID-19 pandemic: Maleque

ZCZC
BSS-36
COVID-19-VENTILATOR- MALEQUE
300 more ventilators to be procured to face COVID-19 pandemic: Maleque
DHAKA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid
Maleque today said the government has decided to purchase 300 more
ventilators to deal coronavirus pandemic successfully.
“Ventilators are very effective medical facilities for critically infected
COVID-19 patients… we are mulling procurement of 300 more ventilators at
the quickest possible time,” he told a function at Kurmitola General Hospital
in the city.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller handed over 100 ventilators to
the health minister at the function, an official release said.
Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr
Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director of Kurmitola General Hospital
Brigadier General, senior officials of the health ministry and physicians,
among others, were present at the function.
Maleque described the US as a trusted friend and added that both the
countries were committed to strengthen existing friendly relations to fight
the pandemic.
The US government deserves special appreciation from Bangladesh as the
country (USA) is extending its both financial and technical supports to
contain the outbreak of the deadly virus.
The US ambassador expressed his gratitude as Bangladesh provided much-
needed healthcare equipment — Personal protective equipment (PPE) — to
protect the US medical professionals from the pandemic.
He said the US government wants to work with Bangladesh through
strengthening existing relations further to handle the deadly disease
successfully.
BSS/PR/MMR/ARS/1930 hrs