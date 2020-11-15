BSS-36 300 more ventilators to be procured to face COVID-19 pandemic: Maleque

ZCZC

BSS-36

COVID-19-VENTILATOR- MALEQUE

300 more ventilators to be procured to face COVID-19 pandemic: Maleque

DHAKA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid

Maleque today said the government has decided to purchase 300 more

ventilators to deal coronavirus pandemic successfully.

“Ventilators are very effective medical facilities for critically infected

COVID-19 patients… we are mulling procurement of 300 more ventilators at

the quickest possible time,” he told a function at Kurmitola General Hospital

in the city.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller handed over 100 ventilators to

the health minister at the function, an official release said.

Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director of Kurmitola General Hospital

Brigadier General, senior officials of the health ministry and physicians,

among others, were present at the function.

Maleque described the US as a trusted friend and added that both the

countries were committed to strengthen existing friendly relations to fight

the pandemic.

The US government deserves special appreciation from Bangladesh as the

country (USA) is extending its both financial and technical supports to

contain the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The US ambassador expressed his gratitude as Bangladesh provided much-

needed healthcare equipment — Personal protective equipment (PPE) — to

protect the US medical professionals from the pandemic.

He said the US government wants to work with Bangladesh through

strengthening existing relations further to handle the deadly disease

successfully.

BSS/PR/MMR/ARS/1930 hrs