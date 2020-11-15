Submission of income tax returns through online resumes

DHAKA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – The submission of income tax returns through online has resumed as the income taxpayers of Taxes Zone-6 of the capital were initially enjoying such facility.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem inaugurated the operations of this programme at the Taxes Zone-6 in the capital’s Paltan area today.

The valued taxpayers were able to submit their returns through online for the last three years, thanks to the operations of a software, developed by FPT Information System Corporation of Vietnam. But, that facility came to a halt in June last following the completion of the term of the agreement with the Vietnamese company.

After reopening of the operations of online income tax payment, the NBR Chairman said the taxpayers would be able to submit their returns through online from only one taxes zone this year. “But, such facility will be expanded up to all taxes zones of the country by the next year,” he added.

Muneem said, “It seems to me that it’s not a matter of pain for the TIN holders to pay tax. But, submitting returns seems to be a problem and in order to address this issue, we’ve developed a software to facilitate submission of income tax returns through online.”

He informed that with the help of this software, the TIN holders under Taxes Zone-6 in the capital would be able to submit their returns directly through online.

There are a total of 1.35 lakh taxpayers in this zone and this software would play an important role to facilitate submission of income tax returns through online during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Mentioning that the development of this software is a “very successful endevour” of the revenue board, the NBR Chairman said, “We’ve now stepped into the platform of online return submission. We’ll further develop it and based on this, we’ll undertake operations for submission of income tax through online at other taxes zones of the capital.”

He also informed that the taxpayers would get the acknowledgement receipts once they submit their returns.

Moderated by Taxes Zone-6 Commissioner Mohammad Zahid Hasan, NBR member Hafiz Al Morshed also spoke on the occasion.