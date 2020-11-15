BFF-40 Anger as Erdogan visits breakaway north of Cyprus for ‘picnic’

ZCZC

BFF-40

CYPRUS-POLITICS-TURKEY

Anger as Erdogan visits breakaway north of Cyprus for ‘picnic’

NICOSIA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday

visited the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus at a time of heightened tensions

on the divided island and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan was to attend a “picnic” in the disputed beachfront area of Varosha

along the UN buffer zone that has divided the island since Turkey’s 1974

invasion of the north.

The majority Greek-speaking Republic of Cyprus, an EU member with effective

control over the southern two thirds of the island, has condemned the visit

as a “provocation without precedent”.

Erdogan’s visit comes at a time when regional power Turkey has openly

sparred with neighbours Greece and Cyprus over maritime territories believed

to hold vast gas deposits.

An eventual reunification of Cyprus has looked more remote since an

Erdogan-backed Turkish nationalist, Ersin Tatar, was elected leader of the

north last month.

The Turkish president visited on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the

self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is

recognised only by Ankara.

Erdogan was due to visit Varosha, a long-abandoned beach resort that was

once the playground of celebrities and dubbed a “Jewel of the Mediterranean”.

The Turkish invasion — launched in response to an Athens-engineered coup

in Nicosia designed to unify Cyprus with Greece — was followed on November

15, 1983 by the declaration of the TRNC.

Since then, Varosha has been a fenced off ghost town, where former luxury

hotels and restaurants have fallen into disrepair and overgrown by weeds and

bushes.

Turkish troops partially reopened the seafront of Varosha on October 8,

stirring international criticism.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades condemned Erdogan’s visit, as well as

what he called the historical “secessionist act of the declaration of the

illegal regime” in the north.

He said Erdogan’s visit served to “torpedo” UN-led efforts to work toward

resolving “the Cyprus problem” in talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots,

Athens, Ankara and former colonial power London.

Erdogan’s increasingly assertive stance has sparked protests in the Greek-

speaking south — but also in the north, where many Turkish Cypriots resent

Ankara’s interference in the island’s politics.

“No interference! Freedom for all!” hundreds of Turkish Cypriot protesters

chanted in northern Nicosia on Tuesday to denounce Erdogan’s visit.

BSS/AFP/ARS/1909 hrs