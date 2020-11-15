BFF-37 Nearly 25,000 Ethiopians flee to Sudan: state media

ZCZC

Nearly 25,000 Ethiopians flee to Sudan: state media

KHARTOUM, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Around 25,000 Ethiopians fleeing

conflict in the Tigray region have crossed into neighbouring Sudan, state

news agency SUNA reported, as the UN said it was working to find them

shelter.

“The number of Ethiopian refugees who have arrived in Gadaref and Kassala

states since Saturday has reached 24,944,” the agency said.

Sudan’s commissioner for refugees Abdullah Suleiman toured the border

region on Saturday with UN refugee agency assistant representative in Sudan

Jan Hansmann to discuss the influx.

Hansmann, quoted by SUNA, said the priority of the UNHCR was to provide

the refugees with shelter, food and water and then to transfer them to

regions far from the border “for security reasons”. He said the UN refugee

agency was working to establish new camps in Sudan for the Ethiopians.

Sudan has already said it would shelter thousands of Ethiopians fleeing

the conflict at the Um Raquba camp, which in the 1980s hosted thousands of

Ethiopian fleeing famine.

Over the past week, exhausted refugees have streamed across the border

into Sudan after walking for two-days through searing heat, many of them

barefoot.

Some arrived on scooters and other cycled, while others boarded makeshift

boats to cross a river into Sudan to flee intense fighting at home.

Suleiman called on the international community to pitch in with aid for

the refugees.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced November 4 he had ordered

military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud

with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

UNHCR said it expected the number of refugees to grow if the conflict in

neighbouring Ethiopia worsens.

The leader of the Tigray region on Sunday claimed responsibility for

rocket strikes on the airport of neighbouring Eritrea’s capital, sparking

fears that the conflict could widen.

A Sudanese government source said up to 200,000 Ethiopians could seek

shelter in Sudan.

BSS/AFP/ARS/18 45 hrs