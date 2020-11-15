PM mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay

DHAKA, Nov, 15, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of legendary Indian Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay.

In a message of condolence, the premier said, “A huge vacuum has been created in the acting arena at the death of the talented actor.”

“Soumitra Chattopadhyay will remain alive in the hearts of people through his creative works,” she added.

The PM prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

The 85-year celebrated actor breathed his last at Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata at 12:15pm today after being tested positive for the Covid-19 on October 6.