India’s COVID-19 caseload crosses 88-lakh mark

NEW DELHI, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS/PTI) – India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 88 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total number of cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4,79,216, which comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested up to November 14 with 8,05,589 samples being tested on Saturday.