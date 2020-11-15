Israel strikes Gaza following 2 rockets

JERUSALEM, Nov. 15 2020, (BSS/Xinhua) – Israel’s army attacked Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian enclave, the military said.

A military Israeli spokesperson said in a statement that “fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks struck Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts.”

The spokesperson said the attack was “a response” to two rockets that had been launched overnight into Israel. The two fell in open fields, one near the southern Israeli city of Ashdod and the other near Rishon LeTsion, a city south of Tel Aviv.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and casualties on both sides.

No group in Gaza immediately assumed responsibility for the fire.

Gaza has been under Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

Several militant groups operate in Gaza. However, Israel maintains it holds Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza, responsible for all attacks and usually retaliates rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets belonging to Hamas.