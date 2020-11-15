Aman harvesting process is in full swing in Khulna

KHULNA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Harvesting of transplanted (T) Aman has been progressing fast in all nine upazilas and metropolitan areas for a couple of weeks.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) office sources said a total of 92,052 hectares of land have been brought under T-Aman cultivation this year with the production target of 2, 36,875 tons of rice.

Of the lands, 1,150 hectares have been brought under Hybrid with a production target 699 tons, 70,850 hectares have been brought under Uposhy with a production target 1, 99,054 tons and 20,052 hectares have been brought under local varieties with a production target 46,122 tons.

The cultivation target was fully achieved after blissful rain though the plantation of Aman seedlings was slightly affected at the initial and middle stages of the season due to drought-like situation.

Currently, the growers are harvesting the crop with great enthusiasm and getting bumper production of the paddy which was beyond their expectation.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Director of DAE Hafizur Rahman said favourable climatic condition, proper distribution of high-quality seed by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and timely supply of fertilizers and other agri inputs to the growers are the reasons for getting desired production.

The DAE also provided training to the farmers for adopting modern technologies, crop management and preservation of quality seed, he said.

Hafiz said, the DAE has adopted an agricultural rehabilitation programme in the cyclonic storm affected areas shortly, after receiving allocation from the government.

He, however, said about 10 per cent harvest of the paddy had already been completed so far and the rest would be completed by first week of December.