BFF-27 3 Afghan military officers killed in Kabul: gov’t

3 Afghan military officers killed in Kabul: gov’t

KABUL, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – Three Afghan national army officers have been killed in the latest targeted killing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, the government confirmed on Sunday.

In one incident, Lt. Sadrulhaq from army special forces was shot and killed by gunmen in Niyazbik, a locality in western Kabul on Friday, office of Afghan First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh said in a statement.

On Saturday, Shafiullah Kharoti and Shahidullah, two officers of army’s 111 Kabul Division, were killed after an improvised bomb struck their vehicle in Khak-e-Jabar, a district in eastern part of Kabul, the statement added.

Blaming Taliban militants for conducting the attacks, Vice-President Saleh vowed to revenge their murder.

“We will not leave the crime, like others of the Taliban crimes not responded,” Saleh, who temporarily took security charges of Kabul after an increase in attacks in recent months, was quoted in the statement as saying.

In western Farah province, an armed insurgent was shot dead by police in the Police District 1 of provincial capital Farah city earlier on Sunday.

The killed militant was planned to target government officials but was located by police and killed, before reaching his target, the provincial police confirmed.

The Taliban militant group has conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years. The armed outfit considers anyone working for government and NATO and U.S.-led troops as target.

