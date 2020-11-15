23,391 infected, 22,130 recover in Khulna COVID-19

KHULNA, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 11 new positive cases in all ten districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 23,391 till this noon.

A total of 22,130 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.60 percent,” Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 23,391 with 11 new positive cases were reported after testing 83 samples at the Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours ending this noon.

Of the total new positive cases, five were detected in Khulna, followed by three in Satkhira, two in Jashore, and one in Kushtia in the division.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,760 in Khulna, 4,212 in Jashore, 3,488 in Kushtia, 2,137 in Jhenaidah, 1,540 in Chuadanga, 1,451 in Narail, 1,124 in Satkhira, 1,014 in Bagerhat, 979 in Magura and 686 in Meherpur, she added.

“Among the total 23,391 corona virus infected persons, 2,598 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 22,130 have been recovered and 412 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi continued.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities stands at 412 in the division with no more death was reported in the division on Saturday.

The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 103 in Khulna, 80 in Kushtia, 50 in Jashore, 38 in Jhenaidah, 37 in Chuadanga, 31 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura in the division.

“The average casualty rate among all 23,391 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 1.76 percent in the division,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, a total of 70 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while others 76 were released in all ten districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 12 this noon .

A total of 63,135 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation at hospital.

Of them, 61,737 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period and 2,598 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in the division