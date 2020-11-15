ZCZC

BSS-12

PM-COAST-GUARD-2 LAST DHAKA

Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had formulated the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zone Act in 1974 aimed at establishing legal rights of Bangladeshi people on the huge maritime area and its resources.

She added that assuming office in 1996, the Awami League government had taken initiatives to this end and finally Bangladesh achieved its rights on the vast sea area and its resources after coming to power for the second term.

But the governments of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and HM Ershard did nothing in this respect, she continued.

Turning to enhancing operational capacity of the coast guard, the premier said the government has a plan to increase its manpower to 15,000 from the existing 4,781 in line with the Vision 2030 and 2041 as part of enhancing the force’s capacity to ensure security in the deep sea and protect marine resources.

She said the induction of two offshore patrol vessels, BCGS Mansur Ali and BCGS Kamruzzaman, five inshore patrol vessels – BCGS Sabuj Bangla, Shymal Bangla, Sonar Bangla, Swadhin Bangla and Oparajeyo Bangl – built by Narayanganj Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited and Khulna Shipyard, two first patrol boats, BCGS Sonadia and BCGS Kutubdia to the coast guard will play a significant role in strengthening its operational capacity.

The premier continued that after coming to power in 1996, the Awami League had allocated lands, built infrastructure and gave various types of vessels for the coast guard while 55 infrastructures, including 27 coastal crisis management centres, were built for the coast guard after assuming office in 2009.

As many as 55 vessels have been built for the coast guard alongside building houses and messes for the officers and employees of the BCG bases, houses of captains of the ships and administrative buildings in the last 12 years, she added.

The PM said that her government has taken initiatives for procuring hover-draft, drone and ships having capacity of 3500 tons suitable for every season while Khulna Shipyard is currently building two inshore patrol vessels, one floating drone, two tug boats and 16 boats for the force.

She further said that one dockyard is being built at Gazaria for enhancing the maintenance capacity of the coast guard, hoping that the dockyard will build ships in the coming days.

The premier, however, reminded all that Bangladesh Coast Guard was formed upon a resolution placed for ensuring security of the coastal areas by then main opposition Awami League in 1994.

She said that their proposal was passed in the parliament by division vote due to lower presence of treasury bench lawmakers.

In this connection, the PM said, “It was a rare instance that a resolution placed by the opposition was passed in the parliament. We had created history in 1994.”

BSS/AHJ/GA/1440 hrs