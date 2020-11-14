BFF-40 Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result

ZCZC

Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result

WASHINGTON, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Thousands of Donald Trump

supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday, with the president

making a drive-past in his motorcade as he sticks to discredited

claims that mass fraud denied him election victory.

Marchers close to the White House greeted Trump’s brief appearance

with wild cheers, waving and whistles, holding signs and flags saying

“Best prez ever,” “Stop the steal” and “Trump 2020: Keep America

Great.”

Several thousand people had gathered by noon on the city’s Freedom

Plaza, with more still arriving from all sides, waving flags and

shouting “Four More Years” in a festive atmosphere reminiscent of a

Trump rally.

With right-wing militia group the Proud Boys also among those

rallying, a large security presence was deployed in the capital to

prevent clashes with anti-Trump events scheduled outside the Supreme

Court.

The latest tallies gave Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a

solid final win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides

the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump’s 232. Two hundred

seventy votes are required for election.

But Margarita Urtubey, 49, a horse breeder who flew in from Miami

with her sister, told AFP the election was “so corrupt,” adding “Trump

won by a landslide. We are here to march for the ‘stop the steal’ of

this election, to make our voice heard.”

Darion Schaublin, who drove from Columbus, Ohio, came to protest the

fact “the whole system’s rigged… in the way that the information is

getting to the people.”

“The truth never actually gets out,” said the 26-year-old, who says

he lost his job in a restaurant after refusing to wear a mask as

protection from Covid-19.

Schaublin estimated there was a “95 percent” chance Trump would not

have a second term — “and I’m not sure of the legitimacy of that.”

The final two undeclared states were called on Friday by US

television networks — with Biden winning the former Republican

stronghold of Georgia in a close race, and Trump winning North

Carolina.

President Trump continues to impede Biden’s ability to prepare for

his transition ahead of inauguration on January 20 and has filed

numerous lawsuits — unsuccessfully — to challenge vote counts around

the country.

On Friday, a judge in Michigan issued another rejection of

Republican claims of fraud.

– ‘Time will tell’ –

Trump said Friday that “time will tell” if he remains president, in

a momentary slip of his unprecedented refusal to concede his election

defeat.

Trump broke his silence after a week without on-camera comments,

speaking at a Rose Garden event to herald the imminent authorization

of a coronavirus vaccine.

During a short speech about the vaccine work, Trump insisted that he

would never again call for a lockdown to curb the virus’s spread.

Then he added, “Whatever happens in the future, who knows which

administration it will be, I guess time will tell.”

The hint of doubt came despite him continuing to claim that mass

fraud — for which no evidence has been produced — robbed him of

victory in the November 3 election.

Despite his own intelligence officials’ declaration Thursday that

the election was “the most secure in American history,” Trump and his

right-wing media allies show no sign of giving up their quest to get

the results overturned.

“President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second

term,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News.

After driving past demonstrators in Washington, Trump headed

Saturday to his golf club outside the capital on his regular weekend

routine.

Half a dozen supporters stood at one side of the entrance with Trump

flags, and about the same number stood on the opposite side with a big

“Biden Harris” sign and one that said: “We voted. You’re fired.”

Biden is steadily preparing for power, with many world leaders

congratulating him on his victory.

China was the latest nation on board, with a foreign ministry

spokesman saying, “We express our congratulations.”

