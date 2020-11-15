BSS-10 Bangladesh moves to prosperity as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Humayun

ZCZC

Bangladesh moves to prosperity as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Humayun

NARSINGDI, Nov 15, 2020 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said Bangladesh moves toward prosperity as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while he attended the concluding function of 14-day programme arranged on Mayor Lokman Hossain’s 9th death anniversary here.

Lokman Hossain Smrity Parishad arranged the event on district Awami league (AL) office premises yesterday evening where the minister was present as the chief guest.

Humayun stressed the need for maintaining continued communal harmony as a tradition of Bangalees for building a peaceful society.

At the function, he also recalled the life and political contribution of Lokman Hossain.

The minister said Lokman was a renowned politician of AL and he was inspired by ideals of Bangabandhu.

Lokman’s philosophy and honesty are unforgettable, he added.

AL executive member Reazul Kabir Kawsar, Lawmakers Johirul Hoque Mohan and Anwarul Ashraf Khan Dilip, reserve seat MP Tamanna Nushrat Bubli (Wife of Late Mayor Lokman Hossain), General Secretary of Narsingdi district AL and Chairman of Narsingdi Zilla Parishad Abdul Motin Bhuiyan, President of Bangladesh Tati league Engineer Sawkat Ali, Vice President of Narsingdi district AL GM Taleb Hossain and its Organizing Secretary Anwar Hossain, among others, also addressed.

