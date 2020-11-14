BSS-33 Momen hopeful about Rohingya repatriation

ZCZC

Momen hopeful about Rohingya repatriation

RAJSHAHI, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – Expressing hope about the Rohingya repatriation, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen here today said the Myanmar government will take back the Rohingya people to their country as soon as possible.

“After the recent election the Aung Sung Suchi government has enough time to mitigate their infamy after taking back their people from Bangladesh,” he said while responding to the journalists’ queries at Rajshahi University (RU) during his short visit to the university.

Besides, Dr Momen expressed his hope about the formation of President-elect Joe Biden of the United States of America (USA) after the recent election.

He added that the Joe Biden government will also take stand against the genocide and works against humanity happened in Myanmar.

He hoped that the new US government would also be vocal against the human rights violations.

Dr Momen said the new US government will be furthermore active to some other crucial issues related to trade, climate change and immigration.

He said trade relations between Bangladesh and USA will be strengthened because of the importance of geopolitics.

Terming the president-elect Joe Biden as a matured politician he said many scopes of doing works has been created as a result of his taking office.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Jakaria and Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman were present on the occasion.

