32 arrested for arson attacks on buses in city

DHAKA, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – Police, till today, arrested 32

suspects in 14 separate cases in connection with the arson attacks on

buses on Thursday here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Media and Public Relations Division of

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Walid Hossain told BSS that the law

enforcers conducted raid in different areas in the city since Thursday

after the arson attack and arrested total 32 people till date.

He said six people were arrested from Shahbag police station area,

10 from Paltan, two from Bangshal, two from Kalabagan, one from Turag,

nine from Uttara and two others from Motijheel police stations areas.

A group of miscreants torched at least nine buses in the capital’s

different areas during the by-polls to the Dhaka-18 constituency on

Thursday.