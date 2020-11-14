BSP-15 Bangabandhu 1st Div. Basketball League results

ZCZC

Bangabandhu 1st Div. Basketball League results

DHAKA, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – Two more matches of Bangabandhu UneMed UneHealth 1st Division Basketball League were held today at Dhanmondi Wooden Floor Gymnasium in the city.

In the day’s first match, Mohammadpur BC beat Cantineon by 46-22 points after leading the first half by 27-17 points.

In the day’s other match, Joshe Fights Club defeated Old DOHS by 66-61 points after dominating the first half by 28-26 points.

A total of five teams are taking part in the league. The five teams are Joshe Fights Club, Old DOHS, Cantineon, Raith Club and Mohammadpur BC.

