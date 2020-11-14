Bangladesh gets fruits of economic diplomacy: Momen

NATORE, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh’s better economic growth compared to other countries amid pandemic has proved that the country is getting the fruit of pursuing economic diplomacy keeping friendship to all.

“We are maintaining our core foreign policy – friendship to all, malice to none- that was set by Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman),” he said while exchanging views with local journalists at the Circuit House here.

The foreign minister said the Bangladesh foreign missions abroad have also been engaged in exploring new manpower markets for Bangladeshi human resources.

Dr Momen said he is promoting two packages in Bangladesh foreign policy – economic diplomacy and public diplomacy – to materialize ‘Sonar Bangla’, a prosperous country, dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said economic diplomacy is for increasing foreign investment, expanding export volume, creating gainful overseas employment, ensuring quality service at Bangladesh missions and transferring knowledge-based technology while public diplomacy works for promoting Bangladesh image abroad.

Local lawmakers M Shafiqul Islam Shimul and M Shahidul Islam also spoke on the occasion.

The foreign minister visited the district accompanied by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and high officials of the foreign ministry.