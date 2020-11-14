18 dead including children in Nigeria boat accident

KANO, Nigeria, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Eighteen people including

15 young girls drowned when a boat capsized in a river in northeast

Nigeria, police said on Saturday.

Boat accidents are common in Africa’s most populous country because

of overloading, disregard of safety guidelines, lack of maintenance

and bad weather.

The boat was ferrying passengers to a farm on the other side of

Buji River, in Bauchi state, when it overturned on Friday, police

spokesman Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said in a statement.

“Corpses were removed from the river and taken to General Hospital

Itas,” Wakil said. “A medical doctor certified 18 people dead.”

A list of the victims showed 15 of them were girls between the ages

of eight and 15 while the other three were males aged between 20 and

30.

“Five (passengers) were rescued,” Wakil added.

Loss of life is typically high when these accidents occur as many

boats do not carry sufficient lifejackets and few learn how to swim.

In September, 12 people were killed in two boat accidents while 10

were killed in August.