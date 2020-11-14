BFF-27 Afghan forces capture ‘mastermind’ of Kabul university attack

ZCZC

Afghan forces capture ‘mastermind’ of Kabul university attack

KABUL, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Afghan forces have captured the

“mastermind” of a brutal attack on Kabul University when militants stormed

classrooms and gunned down dozens of students earlier this month, a top

official said Saturday.

At least 22 people were killed and another 27 wounded when three gunmen

rampaged through the university on November 2, spraying classrooms with

bullets for several hours.

The brazen daylight assault came amid surging violence across the country

that has only worsened in recent months despite the government holding peace

talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

“The mastermind behind Kabul University attack has been arrested,” Vice

President Amrullah Saleh announced on his Facebook page.

The attack, which had ended after the three attackers were killed in

fighting, was planned by a militant called Adil, Saleh said.

Adil was recruited by the Haqqani network, Saleh said giving only one name

of the arrested man.

“The attack was carried out to pressure, defame and make the government

look weak in front of the people,” Saleh said.

Adil, who had been a student of the Islamic sharia law, hailed from the

province of Panjshir but his family lived on the outskirts of Kabul, he said.

“Adil had been missing for three years amid rumours that he had gone to

receive training in war and fighting,” Saleh said.

During his questioning, Adil revealed that he had received weapons from

Haqqani network to carry out the attack, Saleh added.

The shadowy Haqqani network, an affiliate of the Taliban, has long been

accused of carrying out brutal assaults of Western forces and civilians, and

has been branded a terrorist group by Washington.

Soon after the attack, Saleh and other top officials had blamed the Taliban

for the university attack.

However, the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Days before the university attack, IS had claimed another deadly suicide

bombing near an educational centre in a western district of Kabul that killed

24 people.

BSS/AFP