BFF-24 Iran says reports Al-Qaeda official killed in Tehran ‘made up’

ZCZC

BFF-24

US-IRAN-ATTACKS-QAEDA-DENY

Iran says reports Al-Qaeda official killed in Tehran ‘made up’

TEHRAN, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Iran said Saturday that a New York Times

report that Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command had been secretly killed in Tehran

was based on “made-up information” and denied the presence of any of the

group’s members.

Iran’s foes, the United States and Israel, “try to shift the responsiblity

for the criminal acts of (Al-Qaeda) and other terrorist groups in the region

and link Iran to such groups with lies and by leaking made up information to

the media,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Khatibzadeh accused the US and “its allies in the region” of having created

Al-Qaeda through their “wrong policies” and advised US media to “not fall

into the trap of American and Zionist officials’ Hollywood scenarios”.

The NYT reported Friday that Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, indicted in the

United States for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya,

was shot and killed in Tehran by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at

Washington’s behest.

The senior Al-Qaeda leader, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-

Masri, was killed along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin

Laden’s son Hamza, the Times said, citing intelligence sources.

Washington accused Tehran of harbouring Al-Qaeda members and of allowing

them to pass through its territory in 2016, an accusation denied by Tehran

officials at the time.

“Even though America has not shied away from making any false accusation

against Iran in the past, this approach has become routine in the current US

administration,” Khatibzadeh said.

He accused President Donald Trump’s administration of pursuing an

“Iranophobic” agenda as part of its “all-out economic, intelligence and

psychological” war against Tehran.

“The media should not be a loudspeaker for the publication of the White

House’s purposeful lies against Iran,” he said.

Since unilaterally abandoning a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and

major powers in 2018, the Trump administration has reimposed crippling

economic sanctions against Iran as part of a policy of “maximum pressure”

against its government.

BSS/AFP/SSS/1511 hrs