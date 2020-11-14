BSS-08 1 killed, 4 injured in Jashore road accident

ZCZC

1 killed, 4 injured in Jashore road accident

JASHORE, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – A pickup van driver was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between the pick-up and a bus at Bhatar Amtala in Bagharpara upazila of the district at around 8am today.

Police could not know the identity of the deceased.

According to the locals and police, a pick-up van collided head-on with a bus on the Jessore-Magura road on its way to Sreepur in Magura from Satkhira. The pickup driver died on the spot.

Abu Ahsan, who led a fire service unit, told BSS that on information, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and brought them to the 250-bed hospital in Jessore.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagharpara Police Station Syed Al Mamun said police recovered the pickup van. A case was filed in this regard.

