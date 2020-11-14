BFF-23 Turkmen leader opens new hospital, insists country virus-free

ZCZC

Turkmen leader opens new hospital, insists country virus-free

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Turkmenistan’s strongman

leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov insisted his reclusive country had no

coronavirus cases on Saturday, state media reported Saturday, even as he

opened a new hospital for infectious diseases.

Berdymukhamedov hailed the country’s “big achievement” in avoiding the

coronavirus in comments reported by the state newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.

“As a result of the preventive measures taken, no cases of coronavirus

infection have been registered in the country to date,” Berdymukhamedov said.

Hardline Turkmenistan and North Korea are among less than a dozen countries

yet to declare a single coronavirus case. The other countries are Pacific

island nations.

The Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands and Vanuatu all declared their first

cases in recent weeks but have avoided community transmission.

Berdymukhamedov’s virus-free claim is his first since a visit in July by a

World Health Organization delegation prompted the government to implement a

national lockdown.

Dissident-led media based in Europe have reported an explosion of

coronavirus cases, but their websites are banned in the country where there

is no free press or political opposition.

WHO’s Senior Emergency Officer for Europe Catherine Smallwood recommended

the government adopt measures “as if COVID-19 were already circulating”

during her visit but stopped short of publicly doubting the government’s

virus-free boast.

Prior to the visit Turkmenistan held several events involving thousands of

people to mark important dates in the state calendar like Horse Day in late

April and World Bicycle Day in June.

The new hospital opened by Berdymukhamedov has a 200-bed capacity and can

treat “viral hepatitis, infectious diseases of the upper respiratory tract…

and diseases transmitted by airborne droplets,” Neutral Turkmenistan

reported.

The hospital’s equipment includes mechanical ventilators manufactured by

the Swedish medical technology company group Getinge, according to the

report.

Turkmenistan’s government has closed the country’s borders to foreigners

until next year while prohibiting places of worship, all restaurants and most

shops from working until December 1.

Domestic passenger trains and intercity buses are also forbidden from

working until January 1.

Turkmenistan’s health ministry in July recommended citizens wear masks due

to “high concentrations of dust” and “pathogens” in the air.

