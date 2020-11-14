BFF-23 Turkmen leader opens new hospital, insists country virus-free

ZCZC
BFF-23
HEALTH-VIRUS-TURKMENISTAN
Turkmen leader opens new hospital, insists country virus-free
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Turkmenistan’s strongman
leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov insisted his reclusive country had no
coronavirus cases on Saturday, state media reported Saturday, even as he
opened a new hospital for infectious diseases.
Berdymukhamedov hailed the country’s “big achievement” in avoiding the
coronavirus in comments reported by the state newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.
“As a result of the preventive measures taken, no cases of coronavirus
infection have been registered in the country to date,” Berdymukhamedov said.
Hardline Turkmenistan and North Korea are among less than a dozen countries
yet to declare a single coronavirus case. The other countries are Pacific
island nations.
The Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands and Vanuatu all declared their first
cases in recent weeks but have avoided community transmission.
Berdymukhamedov’s virus-free claim is his first since a visit in July by a
World Health Organization delegation prompted the government to implement a
national lockdown.
Dissident-led media based in Europe have reported an explosion of
coronavirus cases, but their websites are banned in the country where there
is no free press or political opposition.
WHO’s Senior Emergency Officer for Europe Catherine Smallwood recommended
the government adopt measures “as if COVID-19 were already circulating”
during her visit but stopped short of publicly doubting the government’s
virus-free boast.
Prior to the visit Turkmenistan held several events involving thousands of
people to mark important dates in the state calendar like Horse Day in late
April and World Bicycle Day in June.
The new hospital opened by Berdymukhamedov has a 200-bed capacity and can
treat “viral hepatitis, infectious diseases of the upper respiratory tract…
and diseases transmitted by airborne droplets,” Neutral Turkmenistan
reported.
The hospital’s equipment includes mechanical ventilators manufactured by
the Swedish medical technology company group Getinge, according to the
report.
Turkmenistan’s government has closed the country’s borders to foreigners
until next year while prohibiting places of worship, all restaurants and most
shops from working until December 1.
Domestic passenger trains and intercity buses are also forbidden from
working until January 1.
Turkmenistan’s health ministry in July recommended citizens wear masks due
to “high concentrations of dust” and “pathogens” in the air.
BSS/AFP/SSS/1506 hrs