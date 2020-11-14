BFF-22 New York closes bars to head off virus resurgence as WHO warns of vaccine distrust

ZCZC

BFF-22

US-HEALTH-VIRUS

New York closes bars to head off virus resurgence as WHO warns of vaccine

distrust

NEW YORK, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – New York raced to cut off a second wave

of coronavirus infections and a top WHO expert warned growing public distrust

risked rendering even the most effective treatments useless against the

pandemic.

Bars and clubs in the Big Apple, the epicenter of the US’s spring

outbreak, were ordered to close at 10pm on Friday and the state governor

warned schools could move to online only teaching as early as Monday.

Infections are surging throughout America and Europe, with governments

forced to take more drastic action despite fears about the devastation

inflicted on their economies.

The disease has claimed almost 1.3 million lives worldwide and infected

close to 53 million since it first emerged in China in December.

Even with a vaccine expected to receive approval soon, the head of the

WHO’s immunisation department warned that misinformation and mistrust

colouring people’s acceptance of scientific advances could hamper its

effectiveness.

“We are not going to be successful as a world in controlling the pandemic

with the use of vaccines as one of the tools unless people are willing to get

vaccinated,” Kate O’Brien told AFP.

Lebanon entered a new two-week lockdown on Saturday after reported

infections crossed the 100,000 mark, with hospitals in the crises-wracked

country almost at capacity.

Virus restrictions forced Hong Kong’s traditionally boisterous and

colourful annual gay pride parade online Saturday.

Across India meanwhile, millions ignored social distancing advice and

gathered to pray at temples or go shopping for the Diwali, the festival of

light.

– ‘No lockdown’: Trump –

In his first public address since being declared the loser of the November

3 election, Donald Trump on Friday touted medical breakthroughs that happened

under his watch but said he remained firmly against new lockdowns.

He predicted a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which

the companies have said is 90 percent effective in trials so far, would

receive emergency approval “extremely soon.”

The United States, the country hardest hit by COVID-19, meanwhile saw

188,858 more cases and 1,596 more deaths Friday, according to a tally from

Johns Hopkins University.

“Thanksgiving will undoubtedly lead to a massive new explosion of cases if

people don’t take it seriously,” said Michael Mina, a Harvard epidemiologist.

But Trump, who has long opposed measures that stall the economy, said his

position remained unchanged.

New antivirus measures came into force in Ukraine Saturday, with all non-

essential businesses ordered to stay closed for the weekend.

Officials in Kiev pulled back from a nationwide lockdown, admitting the

country’s already-battered economy could not stand it.

Even the partial restrictions have sparked protests in Kiev, as

populations across the world grow ever wearier of restrictions on daily life.

In an Ifop survey in France 60 percent of respondents admitted to flouting

the country’s latest lockdown rules at least once by making up a false excuse

to go out or meeting up with family and friends.

BSS/AFP/SSS/1501 hrs