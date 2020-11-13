BSP-15 Bangladesh secure 2-0 win over Nepal in 1st FIFA friendly match

ZCZC

Bangladesh secure 2-0 win over Nepal in 1st FIFA friendly match

DHAKA, Nov 13, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh beat Nepal by 2-0 goals in

the first match of the ‘Mujib Barsho’ FIFA International Friendly

series held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

The first international football match at the BNS in close to 10

months drew a massive crowd today as near about seven thousand local

crowds came to watch the match from big bowl. Many days later the BNS

got back to action and the player also did not disappointed the fans

as they showed an entertaining brand of football by securing the much

expected victory against Nepal after a long time.

This win will also definitely boost up the Jamal Bhuyan and Co.’s

mental strength to do well in their second match of the series.

Nabib Newaz Zibon, after the match, said it was must-needed win for

them against Nepal.

Zibon, who gave Bangladesh a deserving lead early in the match,

said this win would help them to do well also in World Cup Qualifying

round match.

Commenting about the second goal of Sufil, Zibon said he scored a

great goal which is really praiseworthy.

In the day’s match, Bangladesh went attack early in the 8th minute

but Biswanath Ghosh’s long throw from the right wing was cleared by

Nepalese defender for safety.

Two minutes later, Zibon opened an account for Bangladesh scoring

the first goal with a shot from the D- box after Saad Uddin provided a

cross from close range (1-0).

Bangladesh again went attack in the 20th minute. This time Zibon

after dodging past a Nepal’s defender, provided a lofty pass but

Ibrahim failed to utilize the opportunity despite standing at vantage

position.

In the next minute, Bangladesh got another scoring chance when

Topu’s header from inside the D-box missed the direction off a long

throw from Biswanath Ghosh.

Nepal got the first scoring chance in the 25th minute when Ravi

Paswan’s powerful shot from close range sailed harmlessly over the

crossbar.

Bangladesh continued to dominate over Nepal by launching series of

attacks and this time Manik Mollah’s long range shot in the 26th

minute was brilliantly saved by Nepal custodian Kiran Chemjong, who

was superb under the bar foiling some Bangladesh’s real scoring

chances in the first half. Zibon failed to score again in the 30th

minute when this shot from inside the D-box off a minus from Saad

Uddin went out of play after sailing over the cross bar.

After the lemon break, Nepal came to the field with more organised

way but they failed to restore the parity despite repeated attempts.

In the 55th minute, Nepal got a real scoring chance when Ravi

Paswan’s shot from the close range got slight deflection of a

Bangladesh defender off to a corner kick.

Nepal got another scoring chance in the 73rd minute when Bharat

Khawas’s brilliant header from the close range sailed harmlessly over

the cross bar.

Nepal deprived of another certain goal in the 77th minute. This

time Ananta Tamang’s back header off a long throw from Bikash Khawas

was brilliantly saved by Bangladesh custodian Zico from the goal line.

Substitute Mahbubur Rahman Shufil sealed the victory scoring the

second goal for Bangladesh in the 80th minute after he ran down from

left wing and placed the ball to the net giving no chance to Nepal

custodian Kiran Chemjong (2-0).

Bangladesh clearly dominated the entire proceeding, especially in

the first half, and notched their deserving victory. While Nepal was

off-colored in the first half but they were quite better in the second

half but failed to fight back in the match.

The two sides will now play the second match of the series on

November 17 at the same venue.

Squads:

Bangladesh:

Biswanath Ghosh, Rahmat Mia, Topu Bormon, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal

Bhuyan, Nabib Newaz Zibon, Sumon Reza, Mohammad Ibrahim, Manik Mollah,

Saad Uddin and Anisur Rahman.

Nepal: Kiran Chemjong, Suman Aryal, Ananta Tamang, Ajit Bhndari,

Bikas Khawas, Bikram Lama (Arik Bista), Tej Tamang, Anjan Bista, Sujal

Shrestha, Rabi Paswan and Nawayug Shrestha.

BSS/SG/MRU/2109hrs