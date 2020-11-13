BFF-40 Singapore reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

ZCZC

BFF-40

SINGAPORE-NEW-COVID-CASES

Singapore reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13,2020 (BSS/XINHUA) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 58,114.

All of the new cases are imported cases.

On Friday, six more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,008 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 50 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 28 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 28 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

BSS/XINHUA/IJ/2111 hrs