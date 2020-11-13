BSS-19 QUADER-BNP-POLITICS-2 LAST DHAKA

ZCZC

The minister extended thanks to all concerned for peaceful completion of the by-polls to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary seats.

BNP joined polls, carried out campaign but they did not give polling agents as the party wanted to make the polls controversial, he said, adding that BNP knew that they could not win in the elections by getting people’s vote and that is why they followed the ill strategy.

He said the elections were held in a peaceful manner but the BNP again used their old habit of carrying out arson attacks.

Quader said after the vote counting when BNP gets defeated in poll, they blame that the government committed rigging to defeat them but when the party wins they claim they could get more votes.

Pointing to Cumilla and Sylhet city corporation elections, the AL general secretary said BNP won the Cumilla city polls but they blamed that they could get more votes if the government did not rig. They did that in Sylhet polls too, he said.

Quader said BNP is doing ill-politics of making falsehood and baseless remarks and as long as they continue these evil acts, they would become more irrelevant to the people.

AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki, Education Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Working Committee member Sahabuddin Farazi and Anwar Hossain, Dhaka City North unit of AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi, newly elected member of parliament (MP) of Dhaka-18 seat Habib Hasan were present among others.

