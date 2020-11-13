BSS-17 108 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ctg

ZCZC

108 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 108 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,248 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 97 are from Chattogram city and 11 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 22,336 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the total infected people, 16,379 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,792 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 17,207 with the healing of 68 more people in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 1,243 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.

