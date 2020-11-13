BSS-16 Two killed in separate road accidents in Jhenaidah

ZCZC

Two killed in separate road accidents in Jhenaidah

JHENAIDAH, Nov 13, 2020 (BSS) – Two people were killed in two separate road accidents in Maheshpur upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Mamunur Rashid, 30, hailed from Chuadanga district and Sobuj, 32, an inhabitant in Jhenaidah sadar upazila.

Mamunur Rashid was killed when a bus of Royal Paribahon hit him in Khalishpur Bazar area this morning. He died on the spot.

Besides, Sobuj was killed as the driver of a pick-up van lost his control over the steering in Janlakata Bridge area under Maheshpur upazila. He was the assistant of the pickup van that plunged into a roadside ditch.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maheshpur Thana Saiful Islam confirmed. Two unnatural death (UD) cases were filed in these regards.

