Bangamata inspired Bangabandhu in different crucial moments: Lawmakers

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Lawmakers both from treasury and opposition benches today recalled the contribution of Begum Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib to inspire Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in taking some crucial decisions that helped to achieve country’s independence subsequently.

Taking part in the discussion in the Special Parliament Session on the occasion of historic ‘Mujib Bosho’, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they said Begum Mujib was the key-driving factor of his political career while Bangabandhu was the inspiration of all freedom-loving people.

“Begum Mujib was the inspiration of Bangabandhu . . . She inspired the Father of the Nation in different crucial historic moments and movements, including Bangabandhu’s release without parole and prior to delivering the historic March -7 Speech,” senior treasury bench member Amir Hossain Amu told the House.

Amu, ruling Awami League advisory council member, said Bangabandhu even shared many decisions with the Bangamata and she encouraged him all time.

Giving an example, he told the Jatiya Sangsad that when Bangabandhu was very anxious before going Paltan Maidan to deliver his March 7 Speech, she told Bangabandhu, ”Say whatever you want.”

Amu said Bangabandhu’s speech on March 7 in 1971 has already been recognised as historical documents of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“The historic 7 March address had motivated the Bengalis with the spirit of independence”, he added.

During the discussion, the veteran AL politician highlighted different steps of launching movements before Bangladesh’s birth and life, works and philosophy of Bangabndhu.

“Father of the Nation had realized the rights of Bengalis through struggle and he embraced death several times. Not only that, Bangabandhu along with his spouse and family members had to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country and its people, he added.

The lawmaker also discussed post 1975 activities of the anti-Liberation forces and urged all patriotic people to be united to build a “Sonar Bangla” envisioned by the Father of the Nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Treasury bench members, including Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, vice-principal Abdus Shahid, Md Moslem Uddin, AFM Ruhul Haque, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Whip Iqbalur Rahim, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, AFM Bahauddin, Amirul Alam Milon, Begum Subarna Mostafa, Begum Romana Ali, Moslemuddin Ahmed, Bodruddoza Md Farhad Hossain, Hasanul Haque Inu of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, among others, took part in the discussion.

Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Peer Fazlur Rahman and Shamim Haider Patwari of Jatiya Party, Harunar Rashid of BNP, Mosabbir Khan of the Gano Forum discussed on the life and works of Bangabandhu.