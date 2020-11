ZCZC

JS sitting adjourned till 6 pm on Nov 15

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Deputy Speaker Fazley Rabbi

Miah adjourned the House at 10:45 pm today.

The House proceedings will resume at 6 pm on November 15

