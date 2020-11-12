BSS-57 Hasan mourns death of Amanat Ullah

ZCZC

Hasan mourns death of Amanat Ullah

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of brother-in-law

of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Former

Divisional Inspector of Registration Officer Amanat Ullah.

In a condolence message, Hasan, also the Awami League Joint General

Secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Amanat Ullah died at a city hospital this morning at the age of 73.

He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters and a host of

relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

