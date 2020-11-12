BSS-56 AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls

ZCZC

AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) backed candidate

has been unofficially elected in the by polls to Sirajganj-1

constituency as the concerned Returning Officer (RO) declared the

result after counting the votes tonight.

AL nominated candidate Tanvir Shakil Joy has been unofficially

elected MP defeating his nearest rival BNP nominated candidate Selim

Reza with huge margin.

Returning Officer (RO) and Sirajganj District Election Officer

(Rajshahi Region) Faridul Islam announced the results after counting

the votes.

Joy bagged 1,88,325 votes while his rival Reza got 468 votes.

A total of 51.76 percent presence of voters was seen at Sirajganj-1

constituency which fell vacant following the death of ruling party

lawmaker Mohammed Nasim on June 13, 2020.

Concerned voters exercised their franchise using electronic voting

machine (EVM).

