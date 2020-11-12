ICT division wings, Huawei join hands to kindle ICT growth

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh

Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA),

is going to launch four ICT programmes with the vision to accelerate

the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in

Bangladesh.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between these

three parties at BCC auditorium at Agargaon here, said a press

release.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak witnessed the MoU

signing event as the chief guest with Md. Rezaul Karim, Director

General, DSA and Project Director, LICT Project in the chair.

Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited,

inaugurated the event with a welcome speech and Hosne Ara Begum,

Managing Director (Secretary), BHTPA; N M Zeaul Alam, Senior

Secretary, ICT Division; Parthapratim Deb, Executive Director,

Bangladesh Computer Council were present, among others.

The core purpose of the MoU is to initiate four programs namely

‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’, ‘ICT Joint Innovation Center’,

‘Huawei ICT Academy’, and ‘Curating Bangladeshi Startups’.

Among these projects, BCC will be working together with Huawei on

Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020, ICT Joint Innovation Center, and

Curating Bangladeshi Startups.

Huawei ICT Academy will be conducted by BHTPA and Huawei. The

responsible parties will be managing these projects for at least three

years from the days of its inauguration.