ICT division wings, Huawei join hands to kindle ICT growth

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh
Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA),
is going to launch four ICT programmes with the vision to accelerate
the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in
Bangladesh.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between these
three parties at BCC auditorium at Agargaon here, said a press
release.
State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak witnessed the MoU
signing event as the chief guest with Md. Rezaul Karim, Director
General, DSA and Project Director, LICT Project in the chair.
Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited,
inaugurated the event with a welcome speech and Hosne Ara Begum,
Managing Director (Secretary), BHTPA; N M Zeaul Alam, Senior
Secretary, ICT Division; Parthapratim Deb, Executive Director,
Bangladesh Computer Council were present, among others.
The core purpose of the MoU is to initiate four programs namely
‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’, ‘ICT Joint Innovation Center’,
‘Huawei ICT Academy’, and ‘Curating Bangladeshi Startups’.
Among these projects, BCC will be working together with Huawei on
Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020, ICT Joint Innovation Center, and
Curating Bangladeshi Startups.
Huawei ICT Academy will be conducted by BHTPA and Huawei. The
responsible parties will be managing these projects for at least three
years from the days of its inauguration.