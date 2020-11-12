BSS-55 Obaidul Quader’s brother-in-law Amanat Ullah dies

ZCZC
Obaidul Quader’s brother-in-law Amanat Ullah dies
DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Brother-in-law of Road Transport and
Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Former Divisional Inspector of
Registration Officer Amanat Ullah died at a city hospital this
morning.
He was 73.
He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters and a host of
relatives and admirers to mourn his death.
Quader, also Awami League’s general secretary, today expressed
profound shock and sorrow at the death of Amanat Ullah.
In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the
departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Amanat Ullah will be buried in their family graveyard after
namaz-e-janaza at his ancestral Meherunnesa village under Companiganj
upazila of Noakhali district tomorrow at 9 am, family sources said.
After graduating from Dhaka University, Amanat Ullah started his
career as a headmaster at Chowdhury Hat B Zaman High School in
Companiganj.
Later in 1969, he passed the East-Pakistan Civil Service Examination
and joined as Sub-Registrar.
After serving as District Registrar in Bhola, Noakhali and Laxmipur
districts, he retired as Divisional Inspector of Registration Officer.
