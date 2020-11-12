BSS-55 Obaidul Quader’s brother-in-law Amanat Ullah dies

ZCZC

Obaidul Quader’s brother-in-law Amanat Ullah dies

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Brother-in-law of Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Former Divisional Inspector of

Registration Officer Amanat Ullah died at a city hospital this

morning.

He was 73.

He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters and a host of

relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Quader, also Awami League’s general secretary, today expressed

profound shock and sorrow at the death of Amanat Ullah.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Amanat Ullah will be buried in their family graveyard after

namaz-e-janaza at his ancestral Meherunnesa village under Companiganj

upazila of Noakhali district tomorrow at 9 am, family sources said.

After graduating from Dhaka University, Amanat Ullah started his

career as a headmaster at Chowdhury Hat B Zaman High School in

Companiganj.

Later in 1969, he passed the East-Pakistan Civil Service Examination

and joined as Sub-Registrar.

After serving as District Registrar in Bhola, Noakhali and Laxmipur

districts, he retired as Divisional Inspector of Registration Officer.

