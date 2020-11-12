BSS-16 Grameenphone’s partners UGC to tackle COVID-19 challenges in education sector

ZCZC

BSS-16

GP-UGC-COVID-19

Grameenphone’s partners UGC to tackle COVID-19 challenges in education sector

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Grameenphone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) to offer affordable and customized data packs for public and private university students across nation to empower them with possibilities of online education conveniently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Grameenphone is the first telecom operator to sign such MoU with UGC to make this pack commercially available to all public and private universities who wish to avail it for their student and faculty base, said a release.

Since the beginning of pandemic this year, Grameenphone has been one of the front runners to offer various innovative connectivity solutions for both its enterprise and consumer base. Grameenphone has already offered customized students online education packs at affordable price to multiple educational institutions across nation including University of Dhaka, SUST, BUET etc.

As per the MoU signed with UGC the customized and affordable data pack will be made available to all public and private universities who wish to avail it to enable their students to continue access to their virtual classes in this pandemic.

UGC Chairperson Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah said as the crisis prolongs and we identified students were struggling with affordable and quality internet in their remote locations, and in this crisis moment we welcome the positive approach of Grameenphone to customize a very affordable pack.

“We are confident GP is in the best position to deliver seamless network experience for all students across nation. Technology adoption has become an integral part of education sector evolution, and this partnership with GP will be a valuable opportunity in collaboration and transformation,” he added.

He said the effort from Grameenphone is a finest example of public private sector collaboration as the benefit will reach the future generation and students of Bangladesh immediately.

“We appreciate Grameenphone noble intention to support UGC and enable the greater education sector in this National Crisis moment,” he added.

Chief Business Officer of the Grameenphone Kazi Mahboob Hassan commented “During this pandemic, we have seen disruption in our socio economic life; being a resilient nation, we are confident of fighting back coronavirus, recovering and rebuilding our economy.”

As a partner to Digital Bangladesh, he said Grameenphone will continue to support UGC to accelerate the digitization journey and transform the overall education sector through its largest 4G network and innovative solutions.

BSS/pr-KUC/QC/1608 hrs