BSS-15 Bangladesh reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, 3,44,868 total recoveries

Bangladesh reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, 3,44,868 total recoveries

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 13 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,845 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,44,868 after another 1,737 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,140,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,27,198 as 1,845 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 17,112 samples were tested at 115 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 10.78 percent tested positive, while 17.08 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 80.73 percent patients have recovered, while 1.44 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

