Covid-19 cases hit 23,301 in Khulna, 22,039 recovers

KHULNA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 36 new positive cases in all ten districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 23,301 till this noon.

A total of 23,301 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.58 percent,” Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 23,301 with 36 new positive cases were reported after testing 150 samples at the Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours till this noon.

Of the total new positive cases, 12 were detected in Jashore, followed by 10 in Khulna, four each in Kushtia and Narail, two each in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah and Magura districts in the division.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,744 in Khulna, 4,185 in Jashore, 3,480 in Kushtia, 2,118 in Jhenaidah, 1,536 in Chuadanga, 1,450 in Narail, 1,120 in Satkhira, 1,014 in Bagerhat, 970 in Magura and 684 in Meherpur, Dr Ferdousi Akhter said.

“Among the total 23,301 corona virus infected persons, 2,588 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 22,039 have been recovered and 411 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, she continued.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities stands at 411 in the division with no more deaths reported in the division on Wednesday.

The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 103 in Khulna, 80 in Kushtia, 50 in Jashore, 36 in Jhenaidah, 37 in Chuadanga, 31 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura in the division.

“The average casualty rate among all 23,301 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 1.76 percent in the division,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, a total of 84 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while others 59 were released in all ten districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 12 this noon.

A total of 62,952 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation at hospital.

Of them, 61,543 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period and 2,588 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in the division.