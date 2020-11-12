Man gets life for raping minor girl in city

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2020 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018 in Nababganj area of the capital.

The court also fined accused Sunil Boiragi, 44, taka 50,000 and in default to serve another six months in jail.

Judge of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Tabassum Islam handed down the verdict.

The convict was sent to jail immediately after the verdict was pronounced.

According to the case records, on 30 November 2018, Sunil, finding the neighbor’s child alone in the house lured her with sweets to his home and raped her.

Victim’s mother filed a case against Sunil on December 1 with Nababganj Police Station.

On 16 April, 2019, police submitted chargesheet against the accused, and the court framed charges against him on 18 August.

During the trial of the case, 10 among the 13 witnesses testified at different times.