BSS-56 Sheikh Hasina mourns Bahrain PM’s death

ZCZC

BSS-56

PM-CONDOLENCE-BAHRAIN

Sheikh Hasina mourns Bahrain PM’s death

DHAKA, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Bahrain’s Premier Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, saying Bangladesh has lost one of its great brothers at his sudden departure.

“I, on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, would like to extend to you and through you to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain our deepest condolences at the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom,” she said in a condolence message to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“The people of Bangladesh join me in conveying shock and sadness and sharing their grief with the people and the Royal family of the Kingdom,” the premier said.

She said Bangladesh has lost one of its great brothers at the sudden departure of Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. “The people of Bangladesh pray to the Almighty Allah to bestow his mercy on the late Prime Minister and make paradise the eternal dwelling for him,” she said.

The premier also prayed to Allah to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved people and Royal family members of the Kingdom of Bahrain to bear this loss.

BSS/MAK/SH/2340 HRS