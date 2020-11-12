JS-04 MPs for including Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech in educational curriculum

ZCZC
MPs for including Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech in educational curriculum
SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – Lawmakers both from treasury
and opposition bench today urged the government to include
Bangabandhu’s historical 7 March speech in the educational curriculum.
“Bangabandhu’s speech on March 7 in 1971 has already been
acknowledged as historical documents of the United Nations
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), but why it
would not be included in the syllabus of the education system”, said
Deputy Speaker M Fazley Rabbi Miah while taking part in the discussion
on Bangabandhu formally brought by House leader Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina under section 147 of the rules of procedure in the Jatiya
Sangsad here.
The historical 7 March address which was delivered at the Suhrawardy
Uddhyan or the then race course maidan had ensured the right of the
Bangalee nation which needs to be known by the future generation as
Bangabandhu had struggled to establish the dignity of the nation, said
the deputy speaker who also a lawmaker of Gaibandha-5.
Hailing Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech, Industries Minister Nurul
Majid Mahmud Humayun said Bangabandhu was not separatist leader and
his 7 March address was a complete speech for the nation.
“Bangladesh would never be liberated if Bangabandhu was not born”,
said the minister.
“The historic 7 March address had motivated the Bangalees with the
spirit of independence”, said Minister for Foreign Affairs AK Abdul
Momen. After the liberation war, Bangabandhu had sought the
recognition of 126 countries in the world during his three and half
years time, he added.
“UNESCO has recognized the Bangabandhu’s 7 March address as its
historical documents and the present and next generation must have to
take lesson from this historical evidence”, said State Minister for
Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmad Palak.
Senior Awami League lawmaker Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim of
Gopalganj-2, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul
Huq, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Railway Minister Nurul Islam
Sujan, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Begum
Fazilatunnesa, Abdus Sobhan Mia of Madaripur-3, Mrinal Kanti Das,
Abdul Matin Khosru of Cumilla-5, Salman Fazlur Rahman of Dhaka-8,
Nazrul Islam Babu of Naryanganj-2, Begum Meher Afroz of Gazipur-5,
Whip Shamsul Haq Chowdhury of Chattogram-289, Jatiya Party lawmakers
Anisul Islam Mahmud of Chattogram-5 and Rustam Ali Farazi of
Pirojpur-3,among others, spoke on the occasion.
