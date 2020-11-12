JS-04 MPs for including Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech in educational curriculum

ZCZC

JS-04

LAWMAKERS-DISCUSSION-BANGABANDHU

MPs for including Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech in educational curriculum

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – Lawmakers both from treasury

and opposition bench today urged the government to include

Bangabandhu’s historical 7 March speech in the educational curriculum.

“Bangabandhu’s speech on March 7 in 1971 has already been

acknowledged as historical documents of the United Nations

Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), but why it

would not be included in the syllabus of the education system”, said

Deputy Speaker M Fazley Rabbi Miah while taking part in the discussion

on Bangabandhu formally brought by House leader Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina under section 147 of the rules of procedure in the Jatiya

Sangsad here.

The historical 7 March address which was delivered at the Suhrawardy

Uddhyan or the then race course maidan had ensured the right of the

Bangalee nation which needs to be known by the future generation as

Bangabandhu had struggled to establish the dignity of the nation, said

the deputy speaker who also a lawmaker of Gaibandha-5.

Hailing Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech, Industries Minister Nurul

Majid Mahmud Humayun said Bangabandhu was not separatist leader and

his 7 March address was a complete speech for the nation.

“Bangladesh would never be liberated if Bangabandhu was not born”,

said the minister.

“The historic 7 March address had motivated the Bangalees with the

spirit of independence”, said Minister for Foreign Affairs AK Abdul

Momen. After the liberation war, Bangabandhu had sought the

recognition of 126 countries in the world during his three and half

years time, he added.

“UNESCO has recognized the Bangabandhu’s 7 March address as its

historical documents and the present and next generation must have to

take lesson from this historical evidence”, said State Minister for

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmad Palak.

Senior Awami League lawmaker Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim of

Gopalganj-2, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul

Huq, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Railway Minister Nurul Islam

Sujan, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Begum

Fazilatunnesa, Abdus Sobhan Mia of Madaripur-3, Mrinal Kanti Das,

Abdul Matin Khosru of Cumilla-5, Salman Fazlur Rahman of Dhaka-8,

Nazrul Islam Babu of Naryanganj-2, Begum Meher Afroz of Gazipur-5,

Whip Shamsul Haq Chowdhury of Chattogram-289, Jatiya Party lawmakers

Anisul Islam Mahmud of Chattogram-5 and Rustam Ali Farazi of

Pirojpur-3,among others, spoke on the occasion.

Bss/og/MRU/2358hrs