Govt paves way to separation of judiciary: Anisul Huq

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary

Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the present government has

paved the way to implement the separation of judiciary in line with

the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“After taking office in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken

all necessary steps for separation of judiciary which ensured the

people’s right to get justice”, he told the general discussion on

Bangabandhu formally brought by leader of the House Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina under section 147 of the rules of procedure in the

Jatiya Sangsad here.

Bangabandhu had deep confidence in rule of law and that’s why he had

included the freedom of judiciary in the constitution, he said, adding

that Bangabandhu also included the separation of judiciary in the

article 22 of the constitution to ensure fair trial.

In the article 94/4 of the constitution, Bangabandhu also had

ensured freedom of the chief justice and other Supreme Court judges.

But after assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15 in 1975, Huq

said, the freedom and separation of judiciary remained merely as

dream.

To materialize Bangabandhu’s dream, he said, the government led by

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina constructed 12-storey foundation

buildings for chief judicial magistrates throughout the country at a

cost of Taka 2,466 crore, extension of sessions and district judge

courts at a cost of Taka 163 crore, hundred percent raising of

remunerations for the judges and gave them 371 vehicles.

Earlier, the separation of judiciary had been taken place on

November 11 in 2000 in line with the Majdar Hossen case, but

separation was not effective due to lack of infrastructure facilities.