BFF-42 UK coronavirus deaths top 50,000: official data

UK coronavirus deaths top 50,000: official data
LONDON, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – More than 50,000 people who tested
positive for coronavirus in Britain have now died, official figures
showed Wednesday, with another 595 fatalities recorded in the last 24
hours.
Britain’s death toll now stands at 50,365, the highest in Europe,
with another 22,950 testing positive for the disease over the last
day, according to government data.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to the grim milestone by
saying that “every death is a tragedy”.
“We mourn everybody who’s gone, we’re not out of the woods yet, it
does still require everybody to follow the guidance and do the right
thing to suppress the disease,” he said.
The 595 deaths recorded on Wednesday represents the highest daily
toll since May 6, when there were 612, according government figures.
The figures include those who tested positive for the disease
within the last 28 days.
But wider data compiled by the Office for National Statistics,
which include all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned as a factor on
the death certificate, puts the toll at more than 60,000.
